The Disability Awareness Work Group (DAWG) has announced winners of its 2020-2021 Disability Awareness Recognition Awards. Due to concems raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, DAWG did not present awards last year. This year the group presented awards to recipients individually without a live event.
Recipients include:
• John Lentz, Indiana State University director of recreational sports, retired;
• Ashley Wadsworth, tech team librarian at the Vigo County Public Library;
• Danny Wayne Beemer, assistant director and Low Vision Program manager at The WILL Center.
Nominated by their peers and co-workers, these three individuals have gone above and beyond in their work and leisure time to ensure people with disabilities have full access to opportunities to live their lives as they choose.
DAWG sought nominations from members of the community and received nine nominations, including those selected by the award committee for special recognition. Other nominees for the awards:
• Jamie Rader, advocate for people with disabilities;
• Friendship House, provides a housing opportunity that pairs college students and young adults with disabilities;
• Matt Vauters, Center Point Energy;
• Jay Goodier, Arc ofVigo County;
• Frank Carrio, Infinity House;
• Chris Purdue, Upward Sports.
DAWG is a collaborative of more than 25 individuals and organizations that serve their community in support of people with disabilities. Formed in 2010, it has worked to support educational, employment, housing, transportation and recreational goals of people with disabilities, and to raise awareness about community development and community needs.
