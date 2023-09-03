Let’s admit up front that the headline “Reporter risks life” is, if one is being extremely generous, shameless hyperbole.
I jumped out of an airplane; the parachute deployed as promised; I landed on terra firma safely. Given the rudderless highway traffic, the drive back from the dive was fraught with far more peril.
“Reporter enjoys himself immensely” isn’t as gripping a headline, though.
On Aug. 25, my girlfriend and I drove to a tiny airport in Frankfort, Indiana, between a 90-minute and two-hour cruise depending on how lead-footed you are, to arrive at Skydive Indianapolis, a company whose name provides no mystery as to what it offers despite some geographical confusion.
The experience was a birthday gift from my girlfriend, who braved an epic bout of vertigo to accompany me on the jump.
Speaking of epic, the waiver that jumpers must sign certainly qualifies, with pages and more pages of legalese to sign and initial. Basically, it intimated that they could shoot me and just toss me out of the plane and they wouldn’t be remotely liable.
Upon arriving at Skydive Indianapolis, we had to fill out the waiver once again on our cell phones. I took so long trying to type on my device’s tiny keyboard that I missed most of the training video.
For my jump, I was teamed with Marcos as my skydiving partner and Michelle as the photographer who would document my experience.
(To protect their privacy, Skydive Indianapolis does not release its employees’ surnames. For all I know, they could have been giving me fake first names, as well.)
Marcos tethered me tightly to him and told me to arch my back, put my head on his right shoulder and bend my knees, which I more or less remembered to do as we plummeted to earth at 180 miles per hour from a height of about 13,000 feet.
The freefall is exhilarating or terrifying, depending on your point of view. It was my favorite part of the jump.
Michelle swirled around us, snapping a battery of photos, and got close enough at one point to grasp my hand. The friendly moment ended abruptly when she flung me, sending Marcos and me into even more of a tailspin.
Marcos had a trick up his sleeve, as well. During our freefall, he asked me if I liked roller-coasters. When I said yes, he replied, “We’re gonna do a 360,” which we did immediately with no time for preparation, though it’s purely speculative to conjecture how preparation would have helped if it would have at all.
After dropping ferociously for a significant amount of time, I suddenly reversed course and started soaring upward when Marcos deployed the parachute. After that, we floated back to earth at a far more leisurely pace.
During the gentle portion of our descent, we drifted through clouds. My girlfriend’s favorite part of the ride was seeing a perfectly circular rainbow when she went inside a cloud.
Marcos handed the chute’s straps to me for a portion of the descent, allowing me to guide us to the right or left or, by pulling the straps further down, decelerate our drop even further. As Michelle couldn’t simultaneously control her parachute’s drop and take photos, this was the one part of the skydiving experience I have no photos of. She hastened to the ground to capture my landing.
One part of the training video that I did manage to see also turned out to be the most misleading. The video depicts the landing as feather-soft, like sliding into second base on a field of cotton balls.
Turns out it’s a little rougher than that — my girlfriend hurt her tailbone as she reacquainted herself with Mother Earth. Her first words back on the ground were “Never again.”
Getting her butt busted and having to sit on a foam donut for a few days, all for me — now that’s love.
Perhaps in retrospect, she realized that she enjoyed herself almost as much as I did. A few days later, she said, “If you’re thinking of doing it again, I’d go with you.”
