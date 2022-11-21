Author and historian David Blight's talk at Indiana State University has been canceled.
The event was scheduled to take place on Nov. 29 as part of ISU’s Speaker Series.
"I unfortunately have to postpone the lecture at Indiana State because of overwhelming obligations on my own campus at the end of November and beginning of December," Blight said in a university news release.
"This includes extremely important and required personnel decisions in my department as well as my role in writing the book about Yale's historical connections to slavery. I look forward to coming to Indiana State next spring if we can reschedule."
