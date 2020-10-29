Persons of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith traditions are invited to attend the “Unity Retreat Afternoon for Daughters and Sons of Abraham,” hosted by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in collaboration with the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley.
The retreat will take place from 1:15-4:15 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Those wishing to attend virtually will receive a Zoom link upon registering to attend the retreat.
Retreat goers will join Sister Paula Damiano and a team of presenters who are of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths as they unfold faith through prayer, song, presentations and conversations.
Indiana State University professor Arthur Feinsod, who is also president of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley, will help facilitate the event, as will Terry Gillies Fear and Riem Rostom.
Cost is $15 per person or a freewill donation; registration deadline is Nov. 9. Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org by calling 812-535-2952 or by emailing provctr@spsmw.org
