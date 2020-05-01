The rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in Vigo County has remained lower than the state.

The same is true of Tippecanoe, Monroe and St. Joseph counties in Indiana.

Soon, that could change, according to an analysis by a data technology company that supplies real-time information to the United Nations, the World Health Organization, governments and global corporations.

New York-based Dataminr projects that those four Hoosier counties could become potential hotspots for COVID-19 cases.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The forecast is based on Dataminr's technique using artificial intelligence technology to detect "growth in clusters of eyewitness, on-the-ground, firsthand public social media posts." Dataminr garners those posts from platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. The company says it accurately projected in March COVID outbreaks in 14 states one to two weeks in advance.

An April 23 summary by the company says the posts came from people saying they'd tested positive, experienced symptoms, or been exposed but hadn't been tested, and from first-hand accounts from relatives, friends and colleagues of folks with confirmed cases. The data also includes posts concerning medical supply shortages and closures, the summary stated.

"These social media clusters ... represent the 'ground truth' of the virus as it unfolds, and have proven to be a leading indicator for impending coronavirus outbreak severity, helping organizations and corporations — including local hospitals and frontline staff — to more quickly determine their response, allocate resources, protect people and minimize disruption to their operations," Dataminr's CEO Jason Edelboim said in a statement.

Vigo County had 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Friday, a rate of 5.9 cases per 10,000 residents. according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The statewide population experienced 27.6 cases of COVID per 10,000 residents. There have been five confirmed deaths of Vigo County residents, attributed to coronavirus.

Dataminr's projection comes as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday a limited reopening of Indiana businesses and services in 89 of the state's 92 counties starting Monday. This "stage two" step allows retail and commercial businesses to reopen at 50% capacity, with some common spaces restricted to 25% capacity. Libraries can reopen, though work-from-home is encouraged to continue for those who can. Nursing homes, bars and gyms wouldn't yet reopen to the public. Churches can reopen Friday. Social distancing should also continue.

Vigo and the three other counties pinpointed as future coronavirus hotspots are among those slated for limited reopening.

Such a projection reinforces the need to continue precautions, according to the Vigo County Health Department.

"We believe we have not reached our peak yet, so this is possible," Elder stated Thursday. "Each model and study is just something to help us prepare for what could happen. We are not easing up on our end and our efforts to flatten the curve."

The four Indiana potential outbreak sites identified by Dataminr are all major college towns. Along with Indiana State University in Vigo, Tippecanoe County is home to Purdue University, Monroe to Indiana University and St. Joseph to the University of Notre Dame.

Still, those colleges suspended in-person classes in March, shifting to remote learning through the rest of the spring semester. In terms of other unique concentrations of people, Vigo is also home to the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex, with 2,683 total inmates and nearly 700 employees, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons and Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. figures.

Dataminr didn't cite those demographic elements or any others, specifically. It also turned down an interview request, instead issuing the statement from Edelboim, its CEO.

Dataminr calculations also detected potential outbreak sites in 18 other small metropolitan areas or rural regions in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Vigo Countians should continue safe practices to prevent a surge in infections locally, Elder said.

"I hope this study reaches the public as an eye-opener that we are not in the clear yet," she said. "We need to continue to do what we're doing, and hopefully we will not see a spike in cases."

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.