Dash cams to go live for Terre Haute PD by mid-November

Dash cameras in patrol cars are going live for the Terre Haute Police Department with all cars to be online by mid-November.

Installation of the forward-facing cameras and the passenger compartment cameras have been occurring this week and should be completed next week, public information officer Sgt. Ryan Adamson said Friday.

“It’s an act of transparency,” Adamson said for the program that will record what police see when they respond to incidents. “We want to see what’s going on, and so does the public. Everybody wins in a scenario like this.”

The system is also linked to body cameras that will be worn by patrol officers. The body camera piece of the project is next, Adamson said, but will be electronically linked with the in-car camera system.

The city Board of Works approved the contract for purchase of the Body Worn system in August after months of testing and reviewing various camera systems. The contract cost is $189,000 per year for a total of $946,000 over five years.

Adamson demonstrated some of the features Friday after installation into a patrol car.

The forward-facing camera gives a wide-angle view of what officers see. It automatically activates whenever the car’s light bar is activated.

When an officer exits a patrol car, a body camera will automatically be activated as well, with the sound recorded by that camera linked to the video collected by the in-car camera.

A separate camera for the passenger area of the car records its own sound.

Adamson said all recorded video will be stored for 99 years, and the public can request copies of video by contacting the City Legal department with a request.

“It’s important to note that police officers don’t have access to delete videos,” Adamson said. “City Legal has access to redact information, such as blurring the faces of juveniles and victims. But once it’s recorded, it is there.”

The policies for the video program have been reviewed by stakeholders including community members and organizations who watch out for civil rights issues. Many communities across the nation have implemented car video and body cameras as protections for both officers and individuals who come into contact with police.

“It’s probably been a long time coming, but it’s an expensive program,” Adamson said of the program. “It’s top-of-the-line and offers features most other camera systems don’t offer. It protects our officers and the community.”

THPD purchased the system from Body Worn by Utility Inc. of Decatur, Georgia.

“The Body Worn system provides a number of features no other company can provide, making them a sole source provider,” THPD Chief Shawn Keen said at the time the decision was made. “Specifically, Body Worn provides CAD Activation, uniform integration, real-time communication, holster sensor, foot pursuit activation, officer down alerts, and a critical incident management system.”

In addition, Keen said, the company could equip the interview rooms at a new THPD building with recording equipment that will allow all evidence video to be stored on the same platform.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.