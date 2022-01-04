Danny Tanoos, former Vigo County School Corp. superintendent, has been retained as a part-time contractor to do consulting for Hamilton Center's safety and security department, according to information requested of the nonprofit behavioral health agency.
"Dr. Tanoos has been retained as a part-time contractor (not an employee) to do some consulting in our safety and security department," according to a Dec. 15 email communication from Margie Anshutz, Hamilton Center chief development officer.
His responsibilities call for him to provide eight hours weekly of consultative/oversight services to Hamilton Center, according to a letter offering the job to Tanoos. Duties include, but are not limited to:
• Lead the safety and security committee.
• Provide guidance and oversight to Hamilton Center public safety department.
• Review and provide assessment of Hamilton Center's safety and security program.
• Conduct site surveys of all facilities to assess safety/security concerns.
• Participate in leadership level discussions.
Tanoos' duties as safety and security consultant were to start the week of Nov. 29, according to a letter from Todd Pepperworth, Hamilton Center chief human services officer, to Tanoos.
Hamilton Center declined to say how much Tanoos is being paid in this role. "I am unable to provide additional information in order to protect individual privacy and Hamilton Center’s proprietary interests," Anshutz wrote on Tuesday.
Tanoos served 20 years as VCSC superintendent, through July 1, 2018, when he retired from that post. His employment with the district was to continue through Dec. 31, 2018.
He had been serving as the district's director of safety/security, but in late September 2018, he was charged with three counts of bribery in Marion County Superior Court; he had been accused of accepting items of value from a long-time district vendor in return for his influence in securing contracts.
Tanoos was terminated as the district's director of safety and security on Oct. 8, 2018.
This past November, he pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor count of unlawful competitive bidding to resolve the Marion County criminal case. The plea agreement called for no jail time and also allows expungement of the conviction in November 2022, one year after the date of sentencing.
The plea agreement dismissed three felony counts of bribery.
Mel Burks, Hamilton Center chief executive officer since January 2012, served on the Vigo County School Board for 24 years, until 2020. He served as board president in 1998 and 2001.
Hamilton Center is not subject to the state's Access to Public Records Act (APRA), according to Luke Britt, the state's public access counselor.
