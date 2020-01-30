Daniels returns for Riverscape honors

Mitch Daniels said he can count on one hand how often he’s taken the time to reflect on the accomplishments of his governorship. Such retrospectives are best left to someone else, he said.
But in a Thursday visit to Terre Haute, Daniels said he made an exception to come and celebrate 10 years of what he views as the most impactful project of his time in office, the Healthy Rivers INitiative.
The initiative, the largest ever land conservation effort undertaken in Indiana, was announced in June 2010 at The Landing at Fort Harrison. Daniels was at The Landing again on Thursday to be honored by Riverscape at its winter luncheon.
Looking back on the project’s first 10 years, Daniels said he’s proud to see how invested groups like Riverscape, Ducks Unlimited and The Nature Conservancy have become and all the work they’ve accomplished.
“It’s been a joy to call folks every once in a while and ask how many acres we have now, or what new features have been added,” said Daniels, Purdue University’s president since 2013.
And while Daniels was in town to be honored for his role in jump-starting the initiative that aims to eventually protect more than 70,000 acres of river and wetlands, Daniels was first to effuse praise for Riverscape and its vision for the Wabash River and Wabashiki Wetlands.
“The people of Riverscape should be so proud, not only of this project, but of the example they’ve set for conservation all over the state,” Daniels said.
“The last 15 years we’ve broken every record in Indiana for the protection of our natural heritage.”
More than $22 million has been invested in protecting those wildlife habitats and increasing recreational access as part of Healthy Rivers. That includes $8 million through the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division and $14 million from conservation partners.
Joining Daniels in Terre Haute were former Department of Natural Resources directors Pat Ralston and Rob Carter, along with current head Cameron Clark.
In brief remarks before Daniels’ recognition, Clark said he’s been little more than the beneficiary of others’ good ideas. But even so, he continued, Clark said the Indiana DNR stands committed to the preservation of Indiana’s natural beauty.
“As I look around the room it’s clear that the dedication and the vision to continue to protect critical habitat is strong as ever,” Clark said. “You’ve got my word that DNR will remain steadfast in fostering these partnerships, seeking new conservation-minded partners and help carry forward this vision of healthy rivers for Indiana.”
Before making his return trip to West Lafayette, Daniels thanked Riverscape for the honor and said that while he doesn’t often look back on all he did as governor, he’ll always take the time to appreciate whose who are working to protect and preserve the state’s natural resources.
“Since leaving office, I’ve done very, very few things that look backward,” Daniels said. “I’ve decline a lot of nice invitations, but I couldn’t not do this one. It’s too meaningful and important.
“I can count on one hand how many events like this I’ve attended ... but today is special, this project is different.”
Daniels was Indiana governor from 2005 to 2013, was an aide to Sen. Richard Lugar, a top aid and adviser to President Ronald Reagan, led the Office of Management and Budget for President George W. Bush, and was president for North American pharmaceuticals for Eli Lilly and Co. He is a Georgetown-educated lawyer.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 8121-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@TribStarAlex. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.