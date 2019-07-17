With a dangerous heat wave headed to the Wabash Valley, the need for temporary housing is great, according to the head of a local social service agency.
“The number of calls that we have had from the homeless trying to get off the street is mind-boggling,” Suzie Thompson, executive director of Reach Services, said Wednesday.
Reach, which provides a variety of assistance to people with disabilities and special needs -- including veterans -- has received 16 such calls in the past five days.
In addition, Thompson said, “It was standing room only” Wednesday for the agency's weekly intake session with veterans seeking services.
“We have been overwhelmed,” she said. “Part of the issue is people are living in cars, and it's too hot to be in a car.”
Requests for assistance have been “all across the spectrum” of clients, Thompson said.
Nearby Greene County and Edgar County, Illinois — which have combined populations less than half that of Vigo County's 107,000 — announced the opening of cooling centers. But no such centers had been opened or announced as of late afternoon Wednesday in Terre Haute or Vigo County.
The entire Wabash Valley and most of Indiana and Illinois are under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service predicts daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indexes reaching 105 to 110.
People most susceptible to heat-related stress are the very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning and anyone conducting strenuous outdoor activities.
Spending even a limited amount of time in direct sunlight can lead to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and sunburn, said Roni Elder, health educator and communications director with the Vigo County Health Department.
With no official cooling centers, Elder said the Health Department advises people who lack access to air conditioning to seek relief inside a local mall or at the main branch of the Vigo County Public Library at Seventh and Poplar streets.
County Commissioner Brendan Kearns, who has become the county's point person on homeless issues, said he “checked on a few common areas” Wednesday and “found no signs of anyone in need.”
Kearns said it is common for homeless individuals seeking relief from excessive heat to take shelter at the library. He said he did procure a supply of water to be passed out as needed during the upcoming heat wave.
Mayor Duke Bennett said he supports the use of cooling centers but the city “does not have a budget for emergency management services.”
Bennett, said, “The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency is funded by both city and county taxpayers to provide or coordinate the delivery of these type of emergency services for the entire county.”
It was emergency management agencies in Greene and Edgar counties that announced cooling centers in those communities.
The Vigo County Emergency Management Agency did not respond Wednesday afternoon to a message left on its office phone number.
The Vigo County Library welcomes anyone during regular business hours, said spokesman Garrett Brown. In addition to providing access to air conditioning, water is available at the library, Brown said.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com.
