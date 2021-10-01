Michelle Hein’s magic feet waltzed away with the evening on Friday night.
Hein, Labor Link’s chief financial officer was crowned winner of “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars” at the Hulman Center, both for raising $65,000 for the nonprofit Chances And Services for Youth and performing a well-received cha-cha in a black dress festooned with rhinestones and a tiered skirt, accented by a hot-pink starburst and flames.
Danielle Isbell of United Way of the Wabash Valley took second place for raising $36,000 and performing an East Coast Swing number.
Alison Prose of Honey Creek Collision collected $35,000 and danced a samba, which landed her in third place. WTWO sales director Tim Sanders landed the Judges’ Choice trophy for tackling the paso doble and raising more than $20,000.
Even though receipts from the proceedings’ silent auctions had not yet been fully counted, CASY raised a record $282,000 by show’s end.
A crowd of 975 attended the event, which was also televised live on WAWV TV.
Earlier in the day after practicing, Hein self deprecatingly said her dance “was supposed to be the cha-cha,” and called her dance partner, CASY Chief Operating Officer Brandon Helleck “so patient. I’d say, ‘My feet aren’t moving like that — can we do it again?’” But she wasn’t nervous about dancing -- “If there’s a hiccup or two, it’s still fine, it’s still fun,” she said, noting that earlier in the week she was leading in fundraising. “I’m more nervous about the standings. I’m competitive, I like to keep my lead. So that’s what I’m more nervous about right now.”
Hein was surprised that she won the fundraising by such a wide margin. “I thought it was a lot closer,” she said, adding that she hosted three different fundraising events -- a prom, a bourbon-and-cigar event and the Brown-Vs.-Blue basketball game earlier this week pitting sheriffs against police officers. She also approached friends, family and business owners. “They came through big time. I have amazing friends,” she exulted. Her father traveled from Missouri to witness her triumph.
Judges Gary Greiner, Gretchen Etling and Judge Sarah Mullican were complimentary to each dancer — they gave all of the participants “10s,” with the exception of blogger “Haute House Love,” Kera Jeffers, whose Argentine tango opened the evening with a “10-plus.”
Sanders’ Judges’ Choice-winning performance boasted bonus pyrotechnics, as a confetti cannon shot confetti across the dance floor and into the crowd as he concluded his number, the fireworks complementing on his paso doble’s pirate theme. “The cannon must have worked tonight,” he said with a laugh. “It distracted the judges from the terrible dancing.”
Earlier in the day at their final rehearsal, other dancers discussed their involvement in the event. Bryan Johnson, potentate for the Zorah Shrine, wound up performing the merengue before the crowd because “I wanted the Shrine to be more involved in community activities, and I’d met Brandon earlier this year and said, ‘Hey, I want the Shrine to be involved with “Dancing with the Stars” this year,’ and he contacted me later and wanted to know who would be doing it, and I said, ‘Well, I guess I will.’”
He laughed, the turned serious. “CASY helps kids — we help kids,” he said. “There are different aspects in how we do it, but we’re both working for the kids in our area. If some of our kids can be helped by them or some of their kids can be helped by the Shrine Hospitals, that’s all the better. Working together — if that opens some eyes to either program, that’s great.”
Alison Prose of Honey Creek Collision, who danced the samba, had danced as a child and was a cheerleader in high school. “We’re family friends with Brandon and he hounded my mom into doing it years ago — she was really scared to do it,” she recalled. She added, “I’m not super-nervous because I’m pretty comfortable with the routine,” the admitted, “but I told myself that and I was nervous during the rehearsals last night.”
Terre Haute Regional Airport Director of Operation Kara McIntosh said Halleck flies out of the airport regularly, so “we see him all the time. The airport director did it a couple of years ago, so we’re all taking turns. It’s a good organization for underprivileged kids.” She admitted, “I was way nervous last night. It’s a little better tonight, but it’s not great.” McIntosh did the hustle to a Justin Timberlake song.
Blogger Jeffers said she was recruited because “I have a pretty good social-media following, and a lot of local people follow me, and through word of mouth of that, they thought I’d be a good fit. So they asked me back in May if I’d participate and share it with my audience, and I said, ‘Yeah, it’s a great cause.’”
Her tango was challenging because she had spent the past month out of town, just returning to Terre Haute earlier this week, and so it had been quite some time since her dance training.
She relied on her experience as a cheerleader and gymnast growing up. She recalled, “I told Brandon, give me something sharp and snappy and I can deliver on that.”
When he was first recruited, Spencer Kunz worked at First Financial Bank, but after changing jobs, he represented the Village Quarter apartment complex at the event. Though he had never danced the foxtrot before, he felt satisfied with his 10 hours of training.
“That was more than sufficient, honestly,” he said. His first five weeks of training were another story. “Technically to go through the steps and understand the fluidity of it and to put it to music and the tempo of that, it’s tough. But it’s very rewarding at the same time.” Does he have rhythm? “We will find out,” he said.
And WTWO’s Sanders said his employer is in it for the long haul with CASY. “Our station has always been involved with ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he said. “We know how important it is to the community. Our outreach is very important and the stuff that we do with Chances is important. A lot of our talent has already done it, so I’m what I guess you would call ‘Plan B,’ the backup plan. It’s an important program and our station has got to be a part of it.”
Other participants included Megan Kirk with the Vigo County School Corporation (waltz), hairstylist Kathy Emmert (country two step) and Nikki O’Laughlin of Charlie’s Pub & Grub (polka).
