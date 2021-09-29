Dancing with Terre Haute Stars is Friday

CASY Chief Operating Officer Brandon Halleck, mastermind of the popular fundraiser “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars,” concedes that some of the Terre Haute stars who perform may be truly dreading their time in the spotlight. “I always jokingly tell them, ‘It may be the longest two minutes of your life while you’re out there performing for 1,000 people,’” he said.
“They love everything, but they hate the anxiety that builds up to it. I think they’ll be thrilled when Friday is over, two minutes after they’re done dancing. There will be a domino effect of sighs of relief as we work our way down the list.”
Friday’s 15th annual “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars” just happens to coincide with the day of Halleck’s 24th anniversary at CASY. And despite some contestants’ misgivings, he said that he also gets a lot of requests from local leaders to participate in the festivities, which will begin with a dinner at 6 p.m. at the Hulman Center, followed by the show itself at 7 p.m.
Participants include Dr. Megan Kirk with the Vigo County School Corporation, WTWO sales director Tim Sanders, Labor Link owner Michelle Hein, Spencer Kunz of Village Quarter, Danielle Isbell of the United Way of the Wabash Valley, “Haute House Love” blogger Kera Jeffers, hairstylist Kathy Emmert, airport director of operations Kara McIntosh, Bryan Johnson, potentate of the Zorah Shrine, Honey Creek Collision’s Alison Prose and Nikki O’Laughlin of Charlie’s Pub & Grub.
Halleck, who also owns a dance studio, will perform with Hein, Isbell, Emmert, McIntosh and Prose. Three other dance instructors will accompany the other performers.
“I was teaching ballroom dancing and [the popular TV show] ‘Dancing with the Stars’ comes out, and I thought, ‘I wonder if we can do that locally?’” recalled Halleck.
His idea quickly exploded: “The first year, we were just trying to come up with a fun fundraiser. Our initial goal was to raise 20 grand, and I think we raised $33,000 in year one. It was $50,000 in year two, $70,000 in year three and by year four or five, we were topping $100,000 and we were just amazed by that.” In 2019, it broke a record by raising $250,000; Halleck hopes to surpass that number this year. Since its inception, the event has raised $2 million for CASY.
He attributes the fundraiser’s success to its ABC-TV predecessor, but adds, “Beyond that, locally it is one of the premiere fundraisers to attend. Everyone likes to dress up to attend, they like to go out for dinner and some dancing, we’re putting on a show essentially. When you’re buying a ticket, you’re helping out an agency but you’re getting a show with a dinner.” Those who can’t afford the $90 tickets are in luck; a new tradition began last year due to the pandemic -- for the second year in a row, the performances will air live on WAWV.
Nerves aside, appearing in the program carries a lot of appeal for the neophyte dancers. “For a lot of folks, it’s a combination of things -- it’s a way to give back to the community, it’s a way to do something that’s outside their comfort zone,” Halleck explained. “It’s challenging for them. Most of them have never fund-raised before, most of them have never danced before, let along danced in front of 1,000 people and now live on TV.” The dancers receive 10 hours of dance lessons before hitting the stage.
For her part, Isbell isn’t experiencing any nerves. “I’m more excited than anything,” she said. “I’m ready for Friday to be here.”
Isbell might be considered the favorite — not only does she have plenty of experience in fundraising in her United Way role, but she studied dance at Indiana State University, receiving a minor in the discipline.
She said she got involved because “If I can collaborate with another nonprofit community partner, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Halleck likewise landed a slightly harder sell on his roster.
He said, “I went to Nikki and Cheyne O’Laughlin, who own Charlie’s. I had a simple request -- ‘I’d like one of the two of you to dance. I will be happy with either one of you, but you guys pick. You have a great restaurant here in town, you’re well-known in the community.’ And I don’t know if she drew the short stick in it. She said, ‘I am not a camera person or a crowd person.’ But she’s done great.”
And even Halleck cops to a little bit of nervousness, given that it will be the first time the show will be both before a live audience and on TV.
“Nervous and exciting -- you’ve got this live crowd watching a live performance that’s being televised, so it truly is like the TV show,” he said. “The crowd watching on TV will be able to hear the crowd reaction to it. That’s the excitement -- hearing people react to what the stars are doing.”
