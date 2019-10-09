A Dana woman was injured Tuesday when a dump truck overturned on U.S. 36 in Parke County.
Amanda Delp, 43, was taken to Union Hospital of Clinton for treatment of injuries suffered in the 2:40 p.m. crash.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash scene near County Road 350 East to find Delp had lost control of a westbound 2003 dump truck when it slowed for a van that was turning left.
The dump truck rolled onto its driver side, coming to rest on the north side of the road.
Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police, Rockville Rescue, Bellmore Fire and Parke County EMS.
