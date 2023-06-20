The remains of Leonard E. Adams, a soldier from Dana killed in World War II, will interred June 23 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, Kentucky.
Adams was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division.
In January 1945, elements of his unit were supporting five companies attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France, when they were surrounded by German forces and pounded with artillery and mortar fire, according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.
The surrounded companies were given the order to attempt a break-out Jan. 20 but only two men made it through German lines. Adams was killed in action at age 25. His body could not be recovered because of the fighting.
After the war, the American Graves Registration Command recovered 37 unidentified sets of American remains around Reipertswiller but was unable to identify any as Adams. He was declared non-recoverable May 4, 1951.
Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, conducting on-going research around Reipertswiller, determined that one set of remains buried at the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, could be associated with Adams.
Subsequently, the remains were disinterred July 2021 and transferred to the laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for analysis.
Adams was accounted for July 20, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as DNA analysis.
His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Dinoze, France, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, Kentucky, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.
