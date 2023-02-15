More than 100 people filled the Otter Creek Middle School cafeteria Wednesday evening to hear the latest thoughts on the fate of the Markle Mill Dam.
Though initially billed as a public meeting that would provide information but not accept public comment, many attendees both asked questions and offered opinions.
The low-head dam has proven to be a flashpoint in public opinion for those with sentimental and historical reasons for seeing it remain despite being a public danger for those who walk upon it as well as those who fear that its removal will diminish fishing opportunities.
Originally built in 1816 and 1817 and restored in 1983, Markle Mill Dam’s original purpose was erased in 1938 when the mill burned to the ground. Rebuilding the mill was considered in 2002-03, but never occurred. The site was made a public park in 1967 and deeded to Vigo County in 1999.
Vigo County currently pays insurance to cover $1 million in death and injury claims sustained at the site; the insurance company will not pay to repair or replace the dam.
Vigo County Commissioners Chris Switzer and Mark Clinkenbeard both discussed the personal emotional tolls they face for feeling responsibility for any accidents that occur around the dam. Switzer noted that signs warning people to stay off the dam are routinely and quickly stolen after being posted.
Switzer said he would be haunted by “what I didn’t do to prevent that person from walking on that dam.”
Clinkenbeard echoed the sentiment. “That’s on my watch if somebody dies,” he said. “If I could prevent a death and I didn’t, that’s on me.”
Attorney Terry Modesitt, who represents Vigo County, said, “We know about the danger. The county is going to be liable if we don’t do anything.”
He added, “I would tell any client, ‘You gotta act. You have to do something.’”
Stream ecologist Jerry Sweeten of the Ecosystems Connections Institute, while acknowledging, “This is an important part of your culture,” said the dam’s fate is sealed regardless of the county’s actions.
“Nature is going to remove that dam,” he said bluntly. “It’s showing severe signs of distress.”
Sweeten said that removing the dam would alleviate numerous ecological concerns.
For example, he said that fishing wouldn’t be ruined by the dam’s removal — in fact, it would be improved.
“The fish behind the dam are poor and low in number,” he said. After the stream heals in the year after the dam’s removal, the number of fish will greatly increase.
Water quality will improve when the dam is removed, Sweeten added, and the chance for flooding would not be increased. Sediment amassed behind the dam would become part of the stream system.
As for history, according to the Ecosystems Connections Institute, water running off the dam is destroying the mill site, which is historically more important than the dam, and more history will be lost by doing nothing than removing it.
Sweeten was the speaker at the meeting that invited questions and comments from the crowd.
One woman, Melanie Porter-Bailey, expressed less concern about human safety than the dam’s fate, citing an individual’s “personal responsibility.”
“People make poor choices every where they go,” she said, adding that “it’s a shame to call [the dam] a safety issue.”
Another attendee lamented, “In Vigo County, we tear things down. … There’s not much history left.”
The conversation will continue March 1 at 6 p.m., again at the Otter Creek Middle School cafeteria.
