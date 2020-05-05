The Daily Clintonian, which ceased publication in April, has a new owner who intends to restart the newspaper.
The sale was announced this week by longtime owners the Carey family through a news release by the brokerage firm Cribb, Greene & Cope, which represented the family.
The new owner is Don L. Hurd, president of Hoosier Media Group, Hometown Media and Heartland Media Group.
It isn't clear yet whether Hurd intends to reopen the Clintonian as a daily or weekly publication. The Tribune-Star is attempting to reach him.
The Daily Clintonian had been in the Carey family since 1936, when George and Elizabeth Carey purchased the newspaper. Their children, George "Sonny" Carey and Diane Waugh had been operating the Clintonian since the mid 1980s.
"Since we were both old enough to deliver newspapers until today, we have worked at our best to deliver the best organized and complete newspaper to our customers,” Sonny Carey said in the news release. “We feel we have given a great service to west-central Indiana, Clinton, and all of Vermillion and Parke Counties.”
Hurd was quoted as saying, “I felt it was very important that the residents of Vermillion County didn’t lose their local newspaper. By bringing back the Clintonian we plan to be very involved in the local communities that the newspaper serves.” Hurd continued by saying, “Our companies believe strongly in local names and local faces journalism. We plan to provide Vermillion County with a hometown newspaper they will proudly call their own.”
