The Dads Matter Coalition is hosting a cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Deming Park’s Larrison Pavilion.
The event is free and open to the public and will include food, door prizes, live music, train rides and pool passes.
The Dads Matter Coalition was created to bring awareness to the community about the important role a father plays in families.
Dads (and moms) are encouraged to bring their children out for the event.
