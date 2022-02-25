CVS to close 9th and Poplar location

CVS is closing a second pharmacy in Terre Haute.
The CVS Pharmacy at 905 Poplar St. will close April 1.
"All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 2440 Wabash Avenue, less than a mile and a half away, ensuring patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service," said Amy Thibault, spokeswoman for CVS.
"We remain committed to serving the Terre Haute community with our four other locations in Vigo County, including a MinuteClinic offering patients affordable and convenient walk-in health services," Thibault said. "All colleagues have been reassigned to other nearby CVS locations, resulting in full job retention. We have no plans to close additional locations in the Terre Haute market this year."
CVS previously announce the closing of its pharmacy in 12 Points, at 1320 Maple Ave. That store closes on March 3.
In November, CVS Health said it would close about 900 retail stores, closing about 300 stores a year for the next three years. CVS has about 9,900 locations.
The move comes as CVS evaluates changes in “population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs," it said in a press release.
"The decision to strategically reduce our retail footprint nationally follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs. Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community are also important factors we consider when making store closure decisions," Thibault said.
