CVS in Terre Haute's 12 Points closing March 3

CVS is closing its pharmacy in 12 Points on Terre Haute's north side.
The company said in a release it will close the pharmacy at 1320 Maple Ave. on March 3.
All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 2021 Fort Harrison Road, about 1 mile away, to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.
In November, CVS Health said it would close about 900 retail stores, closing about 300 stores a year for the next three years. CVS has about 9,900 locations.
The move comes as CVS evaluates changes in “population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs," it said in a press release.
"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations," said Amy Thibault, lead director of external communications for CVS Pharmacy.
"We’ll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our four other convenient locations" in Terre Haute. "We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications," Thibault said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.