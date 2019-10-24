CVB's Patterson receives IHSAA sportsmanship pin

David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau, has been presented with a sportsmanship pin from the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Patterson, alongside his role at the CVB, runs and maintains the operations at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
In 2018, the IHSSA launched the #FaceofSportsmanship campaign aimed at promoting and recognizing acts of good sportsmanship in and around the sports industry. Notable leaders are recognized by the IHSSA for their acts of moral character and sportsmanship throughout their communities.
Patterson was recently presented with the sportsmanship pin by Assistant Commissioner Paul Neidig as a token of appreciation for his continuous support of the IHSSA and its mission.
The Gibson Championship Course has hosted Indiana’s high school state cross country meets for many years. Patterson and his team have actively worked alongside the IHSSA to prepare the course for meets while ensuring that the runner and spectator experience is at the forefront.
“David is the perfect candidate for an IHSAA #FaceOfSportsmanship pin. He has worked tirelessly to provide a first-class venue for the student-athletes to showcase their athletic ability in the state of Indiana,” Neidig said in a news release. “His efforts are much appreciated.”
