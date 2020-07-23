Curbside recycling discontinued in Sullivan

Curbside pickup of recyclables will no longer be available in Sullivan as of Aug. 1.
The city in a news release today said that since curbside recycling is a bi-weekly service, the last service days will be July 24 and July 31. Residents are asked to leave recycling carts out after the last pickup so the carts can be removed.
All efforts were exhausted in an attempt to keep Republic Services, including a public service campaign involving social media reminders, television, radio, a public service announcement, and newspaper articles, the city said.
The city also sent letters to residents detailing proper use of the service. But with the a 60% to 70% contamination rate being collected, the decision was made to stop.
“We encouraged our residents to recycle the correct way, but the curbside recycled materials continued to have too high of a contamination rate to be effective,” Mayor Clint Lamb said in the news release.
“I am not sure what else we could have done other than come to everyone's home, sort and rinse their recycling, save their products, and pull the tote to the curb," Lamb said. "Republic Services remains a valued partner to us, and we continue to promote a clean city through other avenues.”
Citywide cleanup efforts will continue through the month of July, and the Sullivan County Recycling Center will still serve as an option for residents to recycle.
“Cleaning up our city will continue to be a priority," the mayor said. "Recycling services provide our community with resources for living in a clean, comfortable environment, and we will continue to promote those sentiments within our community.”
