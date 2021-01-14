Culver's donates to South Vigo agriculture program

The new agriculture program offered at Terre Haute South Vigo High School got a boost Thursday with a $2,500 donation from Culver’s.
Despite the early days of the program and the struggle of engaging in hands-on activities during COVID-19, the Terre Haute South FFA has 13 members participating in virtual conferences and livestock judging, according to a Vigo County School Corp. news release.
Through a new introduction to agriculture course in Vigo County high schools, students are learning that agriculture isn’t what they thought. Students are experimenting with making plastic from corn while discussing issues of sustainability. Students also hone their computer science, graphic design, and engineering skills.
“Maybe our students aren’t farm kids but they are interested in technology, design, and engineering, said Keith Denham, agriculture teacher at South Vigo. “You can find those applications in our courses.”
Denham is a former pipeline worker who lives on his family farm in Martinsville, Ill. He felt called to teaching and started the South agriculture program at the beginning of this year.
Next year, the program plans to start in on animal science courses and will purchase and restore a tractor. After the program restores the tractor, they will raffle it off as a fundraiser.
The donation from the Bilyeu family and Culver’s is through the “Thank You Farmers” program and will help the program with projects, conventions, and travel costs.
“It’s vitally important that Vigo County schools has an agriculture program and we want to help sustain it in its early years,” said Matt Bilyeu, Culver’s owner. “We believe in the program’s ability to attract students and keep our rural students in our schools”
