There is a dimly-lit room on the first floor of Le Fer Hall on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College where conversations happen. On one side is a comfortable brand new sofa facing chairs on a floor accented by a shag rug. On the other side is an office desk set. Decorated on the walls are canvas paintings with uplifting messages and positive affirmations. Stress relief items such as stress balls, calm down jars, coloring books and snacks can be found in strategic locations all around.
Students, faculty and staff know this room as the SMWC Student Counseling Center. A counseling center is a standard feature on college campuses providing free consultation, crisis intervention and educational sessions to students for a variety of problems related to mental health.
Colleges are seeing more activity in these centers lately. Recent studies show that more Gen Z students are suffering from mental health problems but this generation is also more willing to get help and use university/college mental health services. According to a study in the Journal of American College Health, there has been a four percent increase in students who reported using college/university mental health services between 2009 and 2015. Those who said they would consider using university mental health services also increased to nearly seven percent.
Gen Z’s 21st century upbringing is a factor. “If you look at events that have occurred and the changes in our society in which they’ve been growing up in, there is more national public discussion related to mental health. More celebrities speak out about it. It’s not something that’s taboo anymore,” said Aimee Janssen-Robinson, Ph.D., associate vice president for student affairs at SMWC.
“They’re more comfortable talking about the topic, they’re more comfortable seeking services and a lot of it comes from their being more aware of it. There’s more familiarity with signs and symptoms” which help students recognize what is happening to themselves and those around them, she added.
Another recent study suggests a generational shift in mood disorders. The study in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology found a spike in rates of depression and suicidal behaviors among young Americans since 2005 but researchers didn’t find the same trend among older adults. The numbers point to women and girls being at particular risk of mood disorders; In 2005, 13.1 percent of girls between ages 12 and 17 had experienced a major depressive episode in the past 12 months, according to the study. That rose to 19.9 percent in 2017, or nearly one in five girls.
Concerns around Gen Z students’ mental health is growing among student affairs professionals working in higher education. So, SMWC, led by student affairs staff, has recently been more intentional about putting resources and programming in place to safeguard students’ mental well-being. At the heart of SMWC’s approach is capacity-building around mental health. Its motivation? Student success.
For example, last fall, the Office of Campus Life and the Counseling Center hosted a certification training on mental health first aid. A select group of faculty, staff and student leaders were trained to identify signs and risk factors of mental illnesses and addictions, the steps to follow in response, and the types of professional and self-help resources available. The training also aimed to increase participants’ confidence in their ability to help an individual in distress. The topics covered included issues commonly seen in college campuses: depression, anxiety, psychosis, substance use disorders and eating disorders.
“It’s important to have eyes and ears throughout campus,” Janssen-Robinson said. “Students also have different comfort levels with different people on campus and so, the more people we have on campus who are equipped to respond to our students, the better we can serve our students.”
Resident assistants —student leaders assigned to work directly with other students in the residence hall —also participate in suicide prevention and bystander intervention training. They are trained how to assess individuals with suicidal tendencies and are instructed with resources and protocol for response. The goal, Janssen-Robinson said, is to equip student leaders with the knowledge and ability to help their peers. “It is a lot easier to talk to your friend about it than it is to have to come and talk to your professor or a staffer,” she said.
However, a conversation with a professional is certainly an option to those who wish it. One-on-one counseling sessions normally lasting 45 minutes weekly or biweekly are available for students at SMWC. The sessions are held in the privacy of the Counseling Center in Le Fer Hall. Group counseling sessions are held twice a semester on a topic relevant to the students’ current needs based on feedback from the students themselves. The structure of the group sessions is more flexible and friendly to students’ busy schedules.
In addition to one-on-one and group counseling sessions, SMWC Campus Counselor Kalista Lawrence, in partnership with Campus Life, organizes educational programs around various topics related to mental health such as stress management, sleep awareness, healthy eating habits, overcoming anxiety and mindfulness. In addition to anxiety and depression, eating disorders is a common problem among students as well, Lawrence said.
When putting together these programs, Lawrence’s objectives focus on increasing awareness about these topics and emphasizing that students can come to her in times of need, she said. Lawrence also connects them with additional resources in the community, as needed. She sees educating students about mental health a top priority because it is important to reach them early before an incident occurs.
“We want them [students] to be successful not only in academics but also in all other areas of their lives. We want them to be healthy —physically, spiritually or emotionally and mentally,” she said.
SMWC students could be counted among those who feel they could reach out to counseling services if needed. Results from the Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a national student satisfaction survey, illustrated the average SMWC student response to consistently be above “satisfied” that “counseling staff care about students as individuals” during the last three iterations of the survey (2014, 2016, 2018). This placed SMWC results noticeably above the national average response of “somewhat satisfied” for this question.
‘Culture of Care’
These results may not be surprising given the detail and attention SMWC gives toward caring for and educating the whole person.
To this end, SMWC’s offices and student organizations collaborate often to provide the support students need. The development of recent trainings and workshops reinforce SMWC’s culture of care, this unspoken part of the College community that touches every corner of campus. This culture of care is at the heart of the emotional ties between the College and the students, faculty, staff, alumni and Sisters of Providence. Often, this culture manifests itself through informal interactions on campus.
However, the recent implementation of a simple form speaks to a more formal and deliberate effort to care for students on a personal level.
The Early Alert form — housed in the College’s internal site, WoodsNet — allows faculty and staff to report concerns “that may disrupt a student’s life or success at SMWC,” according to the form. These concerns could include not only mental health but also physical illness, academics, behavioral issues and loss or tragedy. Once submitted, the form goes to a committee made up of staff working in academics and student life which evaluates the concern and either addresses it directly or forwards it on to the appropriate office.
As a Catholic institution, SMWC offers yet another advantage to students not readily available at other institutions: the mental and emotional benefits of growing spiritually.
Experts often cite spirituality among the top ways to deal with stress alongside exercise, music, mindfulness, better sleep and healthy eating. This is because spirituality is said to provide individuals with a greater sense of purpose, a connection to the world and an expansion of interpersonal relationships.
Spirituality, in its broader definition, is one of the values embraced by SMWC. The College’s recently expanded 311 acre-campus allows opportunities for members of its community, including students, to reflect while in the Sacred Heart Chapel in Le Fer Hall, while visiting other holy sites or while simply enjoying a walk in the woods.
Because SMWC shares its campus with its founders, the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, students also form a bond with the Sisters of Providence by attending daily Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, volunteering at the congregation’s sponsored ministries, participating in the Sister Companion Program, praying with and shadowing a sister, and working with them as part of their class projects.
SMWC students also have the opportunity to participate in prayer, community service and small group activities through the Office of Campus Ministry, a Catholic-based ministry which serves students of all faiths. In small groups, which typically focus on scripture, students have the opportunity to share and reflect with each other. “Students are making connections there,” Janssen-Robinson said. “Those relationships tie back to that culture of care.”
“Sometimes, it’s just taking the time to listen or it’s helping connect them to resources … [or] sharing how you or someone else has dealt with the situation so, they learn about other ways to handle it,” she said.
Perhaps more importantly, it’s about letting them feel “they’re not alone,” she said.
— Dianne Frances D. Powell writes for Marketing and Communications at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
