FSA Counseling Center has taken over Halloween through the past few years as the organization uses the holiday to create fun events for the community while raising funds for mental health counseling services in the Wabash Valley.
For the past seven years women in the community have joined forces as Culinary Queens, an event that served as the agency’s top annual fundraiser. Last year the agency introduced two new events in October to aid in fundraising efforts: the 5k Zombie Apocalypse and the Drive-Thru Scare, a partnership with DJ Wayne and Associates. Though the agency was hopeful to bring back the loved traditional Culinary Queens event in 2021, it has chosen to hold off another year due to COVID-19 concerns. But don’t fear: The Queens will still be making an appearance at the Zombie Apocalypse on Oct. 30 at Fowler Park.
The Queens have been knocking 'em dead for years, and this year they are taking it literally, as the Skullinary Queens. They will be presenting a free community trunk-or-treat event during the 5K event. Help support the Queens' fundraising efforts by visiting culinaryqueens.com to tip your favorite queen.
The Drive Thru Scare will also be making a return at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct 1, 2, 8, 9 with partial proceeds going to FSA Counseling Center. Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds or by visiting hautescare.eventbrite.com.
