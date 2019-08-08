A train derailment involving 15 CSX cars took place this afternoon near the U.S. 41 overpass in Rosedale.
Traffic was not affected and the cars did not contain any hazardous materials, according to Justin Cole, Parke County sheriff.
No injuries occurred as a result of the derailment, but an individual involved with the CSX investigation fell down a ravine and was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Cole said.
The derailment was south of Lyford.
CSX issued the following statement:
“At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, a southbound CSX train, derailed 15 loaded rail cars containing coke near the U.S. 41 overpass in Rosedale. Preliminary reports indicate that five railcars are upright and 10 railcars are on their side. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials are involved. CSX contractors are enroute to assess the situation and begin developing a recovery plan. The train consisted of four locomotives and 101 railcars.”
