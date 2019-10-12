Crowd says homecoming festivities subdued this year

Indiana State University’s homecoming festivities Saturday were noticeably subdued as compared to year’s past, the desired byproduct of a months-long planning effort to curb violence and misbehavior.
ISU and Terre Haute officials began meeting immediately following last year’s violence marred event and continued to meet and host public forums until changes were announced prior to the start of the university’s football season in September.
The result according to participants on Saturday: a more pleasant experience in the unofficial homecoming staple, The Walk, and a more “boring” one at actual homecoming events at Memorial Stadium.
The Walk, although not sanctioned by the university, is an early morning bar crawl tradition at ISU homecoming that spans the 20-plus blocks between downtown and Memorial Stadium.
But with fewer pop-up vendors and a heavier police presence along the route this year, participants said it was the most tame they’ve ever seen.
Sarah Cieslak arrived at the stadium 20 minutes before kickoff with friends Abby Wilson, Erica Palmer and Madison Iglehearl having just completed The Walk.
Having done the pub crawl before, Cieslak and friends said this year’s walk was surprisingly tame.
“I didn’t see anyone obliterated this year,” Cieslak said.
“Yeah, no one was in the street, no one was puking,” Palmer interjected.
“In years past it was talked up like it was going to be this trashed place where everyone was all over the place, and this year it really wasn’t,” Cieslak finished. “That and having police at every stop helped. They were all very nice.”
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said as of 5 p.m. Saturday, police had no major occur at The Walk or other homecoming activities.
“We noticed people’s behavior was different. They weren’t walking out in front of traffic. There were less people appearing to be intoxicated, fewer fights, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Keen said.
THPD had about a dozen officers on bikes patrolling Wabash Avenue, and three motorcycle units, as well as other officers stationed throughout the downtown area and along the 20-plus block route to Memorial Stadium.
“I think this is the model we will use going forward,” Keen said of the increased police presence. A debriefing is planned to identify successful measures and areas of improvement for the future, he said.
He commended ISU President Deborah Curtis and Mayor Duke Bennett for taking leadership roles and planning to make the homecoming weekend safer for the public than in the past.
Last year, police were kept busy responding to reports of intoxicated pedestrians, fights along Wabash Avenue and reports of drug activity.
Terre Haute Police Captain Ed Tompkins said the party crowd was well-behaved, but one person who objected when not admitted to an outdoor party area near Sonka’s Irish Pub was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Tailgating and Tent City
An effort organized by ISU, city and county officials addressed the safety of the community and students. Solutions included “sober rides” to reduce the possibility of drunk driving and public intoxication, a new tailgating area at Memorial Stadium and a modified Tent City for hospitality.
ISU Police Chief Joe Newport said as of half-time, most people had been compliant with the new rules about parking and tailgating.
At the alumni hospitality tent, Teresa Exline said people had been having a good time and she had heard of no negative incidents as of half-time, by which time most of the crowd had gone into the stands to watch the football game, the intended highlight of homecoming.
In the tailgating area west of the stadium, 2008 ISU graduate Keaton Sumner of Terre Haute said he and his tailgating friends had been at the stadium since 5 a.m.
Sumner said the group of about 40-50 friends and family attends each home game, and the crowd Saturday seemed smaller and more “boring” than in the past.
He said he did not feel the changes implemented were needed for the tailgating crowd, but the group was complying.
“ISU felt it was needed, and is doing it’s best to accommodate us, so if this works, it’s fine,” he said.
At another nearby tailgating tent, Bill Wells said he felt the homecoming atmosphere was a little subdued this year.
“I didn’t think there were any problems in the past,” he said, “but it only takes one bad apple like last year to ruin things.”
Wells said ISU Police were doing a good job making sure the tailgating area was safe, and he commended campus and city police for their patrols.
