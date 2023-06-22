Crossroads Yoga Festival will take place Saturday at Hawthorn Park.
The full-day event features classes for all ages and all experience levels.
Beginning at 1 p.m., the festival will feature seven various-styled yoga classes, including Mommy and Me Yoga, Power Yin Yoga, meditation, goat yoga as well as massage, reiki, bubbles, and more.
A vendor fair will take place throughout the festival. Sammy’s Smoothie Bowls will be on site.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance and the day of the festival. Half day passes are $25 and 18 and under get in for $8.
Full day passes are $40 and 18 and under get in for $15.
Those interested in attending can also purchase tickets upon arrival at any point throughout the day.
Visit crossroadsyogafestival.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.
The festival takes place from 1 to 9 p.m. The schedule is:
- 12:30 p.m. – Registration
- 1 p.m. — Opening ceremony with Crystal Singing Bowls with Brenna, Danielle, & Maddie.
- 1:30 p.m. — Power Yin Yoga with Lindsey Skelton.
- 2:30 p.m. — Mommy + Me Yoga with Jaci Cooper in the labyrinth (featuring bubbles).
- 2:30 p.m. — Sampoorna Yoga with Devaki Lammet in the Grove.
- 3:30 p.m. — Break + Live Entertainment + Eat + Connect.
- 4:30 p.m. — Slow Flow Yoga with Allison Wood (featuring bubbles).
- 5:30 p.m. — Chill & Breathwork Class with Shay Styles and Danielle Bryan.
- 6:30 p.m. — Mass Meditation for Peace with Jennifer Mullen.
- 7:30 p.m. — Closing Ceremony with Kirtan and a drum circle with Devaki Lammet and Lucy Chew.
- Goat Yoga throughout the day.
The event will include several vendors.
Sponsors include Common Ground Yoga, Illumination Wellness, Prosperous Gardens, Ananda Wellness, Radiant Roots, Baesler’s Market, BCV Properties, Brenna YOURWaterLady, Haute Body Bar, Benton Chiropractic, and Apple House.
