The Crossroads Repertory Theatre at Indiana State University will present several shows throughout the summer.
Currently running at the theatre is "A Magical Musical Cabaret: Songs You Know From Movies You Love." The show begins at 7:30 p.m. today, June 29, 30 and July 1. A matinee will be performed at 1:30 p.m. June 18.
This family-friendly musical show showcases songs from the golden age of House of Mouse movies to recent hits. Musical direction is by Mark Carlisle. Associate musical direction is by Kurt Perry.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for children and $10 for ISU students. The box office is open one hour prior to curtain on show days. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online ahead of time.
Performances take place at Recital Hall, Landini Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, 300 N. Seventh St.
"Noises Off" by Michael Frayn and directed by Carolyn Conover will be presented at the Indiana State University Seventh Street Theater (formerly New Theater), 536 N. Seventh Street at 7:30 p.m. June 23, 24, July 12, 14, 20 and 22. A matinee performance is set for 1:30 p.m. June 25.
This comedy takes a look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Frayn gives a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for ISU students. The box office is open one hour prior to curtain on show days. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets online ahead of time.
Beginning in July, "Charlie the No-Good, Really Rotten, Cheat-A-Saurus Rex" by Tommy Jamerson and directed by Carsyn Wayland, will take the stage.
This production for young audiences is set for 1:30 p.m. July 7, 8, 12, 15, 19 and 20 at the Indiana State University Dreiser Black Box Theater, 221 N. Sixth Street.
Audiences will travel back in time with paleontologist Mark and his niece, Natalie, as they encounter Charlie the Cheat-A-Saurus, a young dinosaur who'd rather spend his days playing RexBox than studying. But when test day arrives, an underprepared Charlies realizes he has a big decision to make — try the best he can, or cheat. This colorful show with audience participants entertains while teaching the importance of honesty and friendship.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Children under 2 are free if sitting in a lap. The box office is open one hour prior to curtain on show days. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets online ahead of time.
Lastly on the state for the summer is the Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella." It is an adaption of the classic musical with up-to-date material and songs.
It is a family-friendly show that will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 6, 7, 8, 13, 15, 19 and 21. Matinee shows are at 1:30 p.m. July 9 and 16. All performances are set at Indiana State University Dreiser Theater, 221 N. Sixth Street.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.crossroadsrep.com/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.