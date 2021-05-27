Crossroads Repertory Theatre is back this summer

Crossroads Repertory Theatre in Terre Haute has announced it will return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, Crossroads Rep presents a three-show season featuring three different genres and three different formats.
The season opens with “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show, Written and Performed by Randy Noojin.” This is a multimedia solo show about America’s beloved folksinger/activist, Seeger will be performed for a limited live audience at 7:30 p.m. June 4-5 and at 3 p.m. June 6 and performed online on various dates throughout June and early July. Randy Noojin is an alumnus of Indiana State University. This production is sponsored by Don and Gretchen Bauer Jennermann.
The second show is “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti.” The comedy by Jacques Lamarre based on the memoir by Giulia Melucci will be offered as an online-only show. It is directed by Brian Maschka, and stars Eileen Earnest. “This play tells the story of Giulia, a single New Yorker, who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts — the kitchen,” according to a Crossroads news release. “Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run.” Opening weekend is June 16-18.
The season closes with another online-only show, the family friendly “Clue,” based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. This show is based on the Paramount motion picture based on the Hasbro board game Clue. It is and directed by Heidi Vogel. Opening weekend is June 24-26.
This season features in-person and online performances for “Seeger,” on-location filming for “Spaghetti,” and performers from all around the United States for “Clue.”
Tickets for the in-person “Seeger” shows are $25; tickets for all online shows are $15. For online performances, patrons will receive instructions about how to view the show one hour prior to curtain time.
Performance dates and times for the season are:
• “Seeger”, in-person performances are 7:30 p.m. June 4 and 5; 3 p.m. June 6. Online performances are 7:30 p.m. June 4-5, 11-12, July 2 and July 10; 3 p.m. on June 6, 13.
• “Spaghetti” online performances are 7:30 p.m. June 18-19, June 27, July 9; 3 p.m. on June 20, June 26, July 3, July 10.
• “Clue” online performances are 7:30 p.m. June 25-26, July 1, July 3 and July 8; 3 p.m. on June 27.
For the in-person performances, patrons are highly encouraged to wear masks.
For more information, call 812-237-3337 or email alicia.jay@indstate.edu, or visit www.crossroadsrep.com.
Crossroads Repertory Theatre is a professional summer theater repertory company located in Terre Haute. It produces both classic and new plays and musicals, as well as educational programs and staged readings.
