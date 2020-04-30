Crossroads Repertory Theatre has decided to cancel its 2020 summer season, the group announced on its Facebook page and in an email to supporters.
"After consultation with Indiana State University and consideration of the health, safety, and overall wellbeing of our actors, staff, and audiences, Crossroads Repertory Theatre is canceling our 2020 summer season," the group said. "This difficult choice is in alignment with the recommendations of Gov. Holcomb, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as ISU, which has suspended its summer community engagement offerings."
Anyone who would like to contribute to Crossroads can visit givetoindianastate.org. At the “Designation” dropdown menu select “other” and enter Crossroads Repertory Theater.
The group said it looks forward to resuming productions for the Wabash Valley and anticipates the productions it had planned for the 2020 season will be realized in future seasons. Updates will be posted on www.crossroadsrep.com and on social media.
