Crossen challenges Etling for Democratic chair

A challenge is on for leadership of the Vigo County Democrat Party.

Martha Crossen, a Terre Haute City Council member and retired attorney, plans to run for party chair. She’s challenging Joseph Etling, a lawyer who has been chairman for 24 years.

Crossen on Friday confirmed she is seeking the post.

“We will have a contest,” Crossen said Friday,

Democrats elect a new party chair every four years. The party is to hold a caucus at 11 a.m. March 6 at the International Union of Operating Engineers, 6901 S. U.S. 41.

Indiana Democrats will hold such caucuses in all 92 counties this year. In 1990, the Indiana Democratic Party changed its rules to elect new party officers during an off-election year. Indiana does not have primary or general elections this year.

Under state party rules, on the first Saturday in March all county parties will elect new officers. District officers are elected on the second Saturday of March. Democratic state central party leadership is elected on the third Saturday of March.

Democrats in Vigo County will elect a chair, vice chair, a secretary and treasurer. Under party rules, the chair and vice chair must be of opposite gender at the county, district and the state level.

Etling, who said he will seek re-election as chair, said COVID-19 measures will be in place during the caucus, with masks and assigned seating for caucus members, “as well as separate writing utensils so they can cast their ballot and have the ballots brought to them by somebody who is masked and gloved so they can remain in their seats. Someone will collect the ballots and (those will) be tabulated in front of everyone and announced,” Etling said.

Candidates who seek to be elected to one of the four party positions must file a nomination no later than 10 days before the caucus. Etling said as chair he has made a priority for the party caucus to be accessible to the media while maintaining the integrity of a secret ballot “so results can be reported to the voters in Vigo County.”

Etling said he has had opposition for the chair in the past.

“There have been other reorganizations where there has been competition for the chair ... so this will not be any different,” Etling said.

“Ever since I have been in this position, my objective is to promote the interests of the Vigo County Democratic Party, the state Democratic Party and the national Democratic Party and I will continue to do that,” Etling said. “I seek to get Democrats elected and will continue to do that if I would be placed back into the position of chair for another four years.”

Crossen said she has been “thinking about a leadership change for some time (though) not so much that it would be me.

“I talked to a lot of other people in the party, especially those younger than me, to generate some interest. In the end, some other folks came to me and asked if I was interested” in running for the chair.

Crossen said she believes she has “organization skills that might be helpful (to the Democratic Party) at this time. I, like many other Democrats, are concerned about the loss that local party has suffered, particularly in county elections over the past several years,” Crossen said.

“Also in the mayor’s position, which has been held for a long, long time now by a Republican,” she said, “and I think some good (party) organization can help turn that around and get some of the really good people we have in the community elected.”

Republican Duke Bennett is serving his fourth four-year term as Terre Haute’s mayor.

Crossen said the party is moving toward change.

After the 2018 election, Vigo County Democrats have 64 of 87 precincts with a different Democrat precinct committeeman. The election also brought more women candidates. In 2018, there were 82 women who filed as candidates for precinct committee posts. Of those, 49 women won in that year’s primary election.

Crossen moved to Terre Haute in 1988, after practicing law in Ohio. She served two years as attorney and resource development director with the Legal Service Organization of Indiana, working in Indianapolis. In 1990, she was named executive director of the Terre Haute YMCA, replacing Dorothy Jerse, who served in that role from 1983 to 1990. She later worked in the law firm Simbol & Crossen with attorney Nellie Symbol and was owner of River Wools, a downtown knitting shop. She is serving her second term on the Terre Haute City Council.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.