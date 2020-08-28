Spectators will be prohibited during the Terre Haute Savings Bank Pre-State Invitational on Sept. 5 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
The measure is being done to “help ensure the student athletes’ safety,” at the high school cross country event, hosted by Terre Haute North Vigo High School, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We don’t want anything to impede upon the state championships for high schools on Oct. 31. We have had a number of [COVID-19] cases rise up in the schools and we are having schools from across the state come to this, so this is the right thing to do,” Patterson said.
The event has about 50 teams, but more could attend, Patterson said, bringing 800 or more runners.
“It is simple. We don’t want to have several thousand people in one spot,” Patterson said. “People are not in compliance for distancing at the races as they congregate at the start and the finish line and at several spots around the course, even though we make announcements. We are trying to ensure the health of the student athletes, so we chose to have no spectators.”
Teams are also to leave immediately after the event.
Patterson called the invitational race a practice for the Indiana High School Athletic Association state cross country championship Oct. 31. A high school cross country sectional race is slated for Oct. 10 at the course.
