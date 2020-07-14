At this point, Terre Haute simply doesn't know whether it this year will host collegiate cross country events, which are normally a major draw for the area. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic has left scheduling up in the air.

"It is all up to the NCAA and all the sanctioning bodies," said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Some states are not allowing contact sports, but cross country kind of falls in between because if you are running in a pack, you are huffing and puffing and throwing sweat — so there is discussion trying to figure out if it can be done safety,"

"It is one thing to conduct the sport safely, but we also have to be concerned because our big meets are multi-state [and] even national events. And that is when travel comes in," Patterson said.

The variables are many, he noted. Some teams, for instance are using multiple buses to transport fewer athletes in an effort to increase social distancing on longer trips. Other teams simply are not traveling.

As an example, Patterson pointed to this week's announcement that the annual Notre Dame versus USC football game will not be played for the first time since 1945. Also, the Big-10 and Pac-12 conferences are playing conference-only schedules.

"I don't know what will happen," Patterson said. "We are preparing as if the cross country season will go on as scheduled, but if we don't have that season, that would be a huge financial hit to this community, because more than 50,000 people went through those gates last year. It is our biggest [tourism] draw," he said of the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.

The county is slated to host a NCAA Division I regional cross country championship and NCAA Division III national championship, a NIKE regional Midwest championship, as well as the Indiana High School Athletic Association state cross country championship.

Patterson said he expects the NCAA to make a determination for the sport within a month.

The pandemic is having a measurable effect on Terre Haute's tourism and hospitality revenues.

As an example, the CVB as of June collected more than $665,700 from innkeepers tax, well below 2019's total of more than $1.1 million for the same month last year.

"But collecting about 50 percent is better than nothing," Patterson said of tourism and filling hotel rooms in the county during a difficult time.

Instead of cross country or track meets, the first large tourism event this year will be the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association's hosting of the 2020 Dirt Grand Nationals from July 28 to Aug. 7. That event attracts about 1,500 people, with many staying five to six nights in hotels.

Patterson noted other big community events, such as Blues at the Crossroads, already have been canceled for 2020.

