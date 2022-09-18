The Wabash Activity Center will host a performance next week.
To celebrate National Senior Center Month, the organization will host the Crosley Radio Players at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the center, located at 300 S. Fifth Street.
This show will feature The Whistler, Command Performance and Our Miss Brooks.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children. All proceeds benefit the Wabash Activity Center.
For more information, call 812-232-3245.
