Nina Vegse is one of 21 students from the University of Zagreb in Croatia spending two weeks at Indiana State University as part of a long-running exchange program in criminology.
A graduate student studying behavioral sciences, Vegse said she hopes to “get familiar with the laws in America and maybe see the similarities and differences with Croatia and the way you work with offenders or addicts.”
Once she completes her studies, she eventually hopes to work for schools or the court system.
Vegse said the students are “very happy” to be here. They were supposed to visit in May 2020, but the pandemic caused a delay. “It was a long time planning ... I think we are all very excited and just everything is really interesting.”
While the Croatian students are studying criminology, their program prepares them primarily to do counseling and treatment plans in prison and school settings, often working with troubled youth. Their college is called the school of Education and Rehabilitation.
“They are very rehabilitation focused,” said Lisa Decker, ISU associate professor in the school of criminology and security studies, who oversees the exchange program at ISU. Someone wanting to be a police officer in Croatia would be in a different program.
The University of Zagreb students and two faculty arrived Sept. 26.
Hosted by the School of Criminology and Security Studies, the students and faculty members are set to participate in activities to learn more about the U.S. criminal justice system and the local culture.
The visiting students’ activities include attending criminology lab activities, court hearings, guest lectures from law enforcement officers and campus events with ISU criminology students and faculty.
On Wednesday, the students joined a criminology class and heard from a guest speaker from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
The exchange program allows ISU students to also visit Croatia in alternating years. Decker said the experience is meaningful for all participants. “It can be life-changing,” she said. “They learn new ideas and new ways of thinking.”
Normally, the University of Zagreb students visit during the summer, but with COVID it was moved.
The exchange program has been in place for about 15 years, Decker said. “We are thrilled to have them here.”
In May, she’ll take a group of ISU students to the University of Zagreb.
The Croatian students spent a week in New York before coming to Terre Haute.
Dalibor Dolezal, a University of Zagreb faculty member who is visiting ISU for the third time, said it’s both an educational and cultural exchange in which students can compare how things are done in the two countries.
