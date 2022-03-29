A Terre Haute man received a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a Christmas 2019 crime spree.
Paul Aubin, 55, was ordered to serve 10 years in prison with four years suspended to formal probation for his convictions of attempted aggravated battery, auto theft and theft.
Judge Michael Lewis also ordered two years of the probation be served at Truman House. Aubin will receive credit for two years served in the Vigo County Jail awaiting trial.
The plea agreement had capped his potential sentence at 15 years in prison. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts asked for the 15-year sentence.
Defense attorney John Springer asked for a sentence to the dual diagnosis program at Vigo County Community Corrections, or placement in the purposeful incarceration program at the Indiana Department of Correction.
The plea agreement dropped six other charges, including attempted murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Aubin was the driver of a stolen Ford Mustang that ran over a man in Blackfriars Court during the incident in Wyndham subdivision on Terre Haute’s east side.
The man had tried to stop the Mustang after reportedly witnessing occupants of the car acting suspiciously in the neighborhood.
According to police, Aubin accelerated and tried to run over the man, who sustained a broken ankle, concussion and head injuries.
The man fired a handgun at the car, striking Aubin, who was hospitalized.
Police investigating the incident learned the Mustang had been reported stolen. They also found mail belonging to several people in the auto, as well as two fake $100 bills.
