A well-known family furniture business is closing after 47 years.
The Cricket Box Furniture began as an antiques store in the 2,000-square-foot real estate office of Bob and Jan Crick in downtown Farmersburg in 1976.
It later expanded into a former bookstore along U.S. 41 north of Farmersburg, offering some oak tables and chairs, before relocating in 1987 into The Meadows shopping center in Terre Haute.
"We were there about a year and a half in The Meadows before we moved into 2601 Wabash Avenue," said Robb Crick, current owner of the Cricket Box. It was here the company expanded into a full line of home furnishings, Crick said.
In 2005, The Cricket Box moved into it current location at 2901 Wabash Avenue. This current building had housed a former Topps department store and from 1993 to 2015, housed Columbia House.
Company founder Bob Crick, 85, is retired and wife, Jan Crick, 82, who also previously worked as a teacher, retired last year.
Now, Robb Crick, who turns 53 by the end of this month, plans to retire from the family furniture business and move full-time into real estate investments.
"We have always been in real estate," Robb Crick said of his family.
"We own the block behind McDonalds and still have the property at 2601 Wabash Avenue (however, the former furniture building burned down in February 2022) and Auto Zone is our property, plus Boost Mobile and the beauty supply building also belongs to us," Crick said, among other properties.
"The (furniture) business has changed. The next generation, my kids, have already got themselves launched and did not want to stay in the area or be in the furniture business," Crick said.
"It has been a long run and I am just ready for something different," he said.
Crick said he has been working full-time in the family business since graduating from Terre Haute South Vigo High School in 1988. Crick actually started working in some capacity in the family business at age 10, he said.
Crick earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana State University in 1992 and continued in the family business.
"We are proud of the long-standing relationships our family business has maintained within the industry and our community and we thank our customers and suppliers for the many years of support," Crick said.
A total liquidation sale will start May 5.
Living room, dining room, bedroom and mattresses, will be discounted 20% to 50%.
The more than 100,000-square-foot Cricket Box building on Wabash Avenue, with more than 600 parking spaces, is also up for sale, Crick said.
For more information on the store's liquidation sales, visit www.cricketboxfurniture.com.
