Crew Car Wash, an Indiana based family business, is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley for its tenth annual Crew for Kids fundraiser.
As part of its Crew for Kids fundraiser, Crew will donate 50 percent of all Ultimate washes, a $20 value, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley. The event will take place Aug. 3, at the Crew Car Wash at 5010 South U.S. 41. Crew will also be accepting credit and cash donations and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies that serve markets in which Crew has locations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wabash Valley.
Last year, Crew raised more than $94,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters, an amount that was shared with all Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the Hoosier State. In total, the company has raised nearly $500,000 statewide for the BBBS agencies in the state of Indiana since its inaugural Crew for Kids fundraiser in 2010.
To learn more about Crew, visit www.crewcarwash.com. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit www.bbbs.org.
