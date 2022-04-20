'Creators Market' comes to 12 Points

A new event starting next month will showcase businesses, vendors and creators in the 12 Points neighborhood.
Creators Market will be held weekly each Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in 12 Points. It starts May 12 and ends Oct. 27.
“This is to help support local businesses and give local vendors and growers an opportunity to collaborate with the community and share their products,” said Brenna Deal, a member of the nonprofit 12 Points Revitalization Inc.
Currently the event has nine vendors, but Deal expects that to grow to 20 to 25 vendors in this inaugural year. The event will also have food trucks.
Vendors include Angela Nunn who will sell hand-baked goodies.
Nunn plans to start at the new market and eventually move into her own brick-and-mortar store in 12 Points.
“That is my dream to maybe have a little coffee/cookie shop in the future,” she said.
Nunn grew up in Terre Haute and is a 1985 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She then went to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale on a track scholarship. She interned at Terre Haute television stations while in college before starting her career as a television reporter in Illinois and Ohio.
She left reporting to become a stay-at-home mom for her daughter and son, both of whom are now attending college. Nunn has been baking cookies and brownies since 2006, including for a homeowners association in Louisville and then while in Atlanta. Venues and customers have included a farmers market and for a professional baseball player.
Her business is named “Cookies ... Love, Corinne.” It is named for her daughter.
“Hand-decorated sugar cookies is what I am kinda known for,” Nunn said, but other favorites, including her daughter’s, include oatmeal cookies. She bakes several other varieties including a chocolate chip cookie with a “secret ingredient, and I am going to have customers try to guess what that is,” she said.
“I also make one of the best brownies,” Nunn said. “People in Georgia loved them.”
Deal said the new Creators Market “is really an opportunity for vendors who are wanting to start a business, especially in the 12 Points area, giving them an opportunity to get their product in front of the community and create more relationships.”
Food trucks for the market will be stationed in the back parking lot of Illumination Wellness Co., a yoga and meditation business in 12 Points, at 1323 Lafayette Avenue.
Deal, who is in the process of establishing her own business, will sell alkalized water, which has a higher pH level than regular drinking water. Because of this, some advocates of alkaline water say it can neutralize acid in the body. Normal drinking water generally has a neutral pH of 7. Alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9.
Additionally, Deal will offer pesticide-free jam. Her fiance, Cameron Neace, plans to sell various varieties of mushrooms.
Deal graduated in 2019 with a master’s degree in criminology from Indiana State University. Neace graduated from ISU in 2019 with a degree in psychology.
“This town is where we met and has a special place in my heart,” Deal said of Terre Haute. The new market’s name “emphasizes that we are creators, about creating within our local community, that we have the power to create so much” and be an economic driver in the community, Deal said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
