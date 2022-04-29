When local artist Becky Hochhalter watched the atrocities Russia rain down upon Ukraine and yearned to help, she got creative.
She formed the Facebook page Creatives for Ukraine, in which she and other local artists she knows post examples of their work and ask viewers to donate to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, or the UCCA. She initially intended to run the page only during the month of April, but has since decided to post more art and take donations through June 4.
To date, the site has raised $6,000, both through online donations to UCCA (ucca.org), the primary organization representing the interests of Ukrainian people around the world, and through checks sent to Arts Illiana, at 23 N. Sixth St. Its goal is to reach or surpass $10,000. Its Facebook page is: facebook.com/Creatives-for-Ukraine-105666338772614.
Hochhalter, whose plethora of murals dotting the landscape around the Wabash Valley has become justly famous, said she realizes the money her concern is raising “is just a little drop in the bucket,” but she wanted to get involved because her friend of 30 years, Nick Telezyn, has family still living in Ukraine.
“Watching the events, I was thinking about [Nick] and feeling surely there’s something we can do,” she said.
Telezyn, whose parents came to America before he was born, said he contacts his family members in Ukraine weekly and reported that they all felt fairly removed from the danger in the country. “They’re out of harm’s way right now, they’re scattered about” in towns like Busk and Ivano-Frankivsk.
Despite their relative safety, Telezyn admitted, “It’s hard. Sometimes I’ll just be sitting here and I’ll start crying.”
Still, his family conversations don’t dwell on the grim realities. “We’ll talk about the war to some degree and what the U.S. could be doing more,” he said, “but I try to keep it light and make jokes.
“We all have our shots of vodka,” he added with a chuckle. “A mandatory three shots is a Ukrainian tradition.”
Telezyn has a history of philanthropy himself, overseeing the Noon Optimists’ Clothe-a-Child drive for 40 years.
Creatives for Ukraine posts a new work of art every day. More than 20 artists have participated, many contributing Ukraine-themed work featuring sunflowers or the blue and gold of the nation’s flag. Some are selling their work, with proceeds likewise going to UCCA. Hochhalter noted that people can help simply by reposting the images on the page, thereby allowing the cause to proliferate throughout the social media site.
Hochhalter also announced another fundraiser in collaboration with the Wabash Valley Art Guild, creating greeting cards sporting sunflowers. They available at the Swope Art Museum and Arts Illiana for a suggested donation of $5.
“We try to show support and solidarity and keep attention to the fundraiser,” she said.
“I was excited she wanted to do something,” Telezyn said. “She knows all the players. It’s pretty cool.”
A reception featuring artists and donors is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. June 4 on the third floor of the Swope Museum. Wine and Ukrainian desserts will be served.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.