Creating connections: African American Cultural Center's street fair brings ISU students together

Indiana State University's Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center welcomed new and returning students to campus with its annual street fair, featuring a number of sororities and fraternities as well as dance and cheer troupes performing dances indigenous to their cultures.
Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Inclusion Dr. Tiffany Reed organized the event. In the past, she said, it was a big barbecue for students. In the three years that Reed's been running the show, "I've expanded it to bring in black-owned businesses and black churches, and we have some food trucks," she said. "The goal is to get students connected to some of the cultural organizations that they may have overlooked."
A number of tables lined Eagle Street between Eights and Ninth streets, representing sororities and fraternities and campus groups like Project Success, Student Health Promotion, 21st Century Scholars, the Sycamore Innovation Lab, the Mentoring Center and the Black Student Union. Tents covered most tables, shielding attendees from the oppressive afternoon sun.
Though the theme was "Welcome Black," Reed noted that incoming freshmen also seemed enthusiastic. "Our class of 2026 are ready to get engaged," she said. "They're tired of Zoom meetings, excited to be connected to the Cultural Center and excited to meet faculty and staff because they're part of the Sycamore community, as well."
The street fair came at the end of a difficult week for Sycamores, as the school mourned the loss of three students and hospitalization of two others in an early Sunday car crash in Riley. "Grief looks different for everyone — healing may look like just coming together," Reed said. "Finding joy in the little things, and knowing that some of the students need this kind of space as well, as part of healing during a difficult time."
To that end, the fair offered bounce slides for participants to enjoy. "There's nothing wrong with still having that little kid in you," Reed said.
Yasir Arafat Ibrahim, a freshman from Ghana studying African history, was enjoying the fair — "I'm encountering so many people," he said — not to mention Terre Haute itself. "The place is cool — it's very accessible, a very friendly community," he said. "I like it so far."
Those who participated in the dance performances were enjoying other aspects of the fair, as well. Ash'li Drake, a senior education student and member of Sigma Gamma Rho — which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary — said, "I'm loving all the connections, meeting new people and getting along with everyone."
By contrast, Nia Pullins represented Bluehouse Cheer, a "stomp and shake" squad that has only been in existence for five years. It aims to "bring a different style of cheer to Indiana State" by embracing its African roots.
"Stomp and shake cheer is a little bit different from the traditional cheer team that you would see," said the sophomore studying business administration. "It's more rhythmic, it has sound, it has movement, and the technique puts those things together to make sure that stomp and shake has a different appeal. It's very eye-catching and that's why the public loves it."
Bluehouse Cheer is not allowed to perform at games, so the troupe does so at other public events.
"I love it, it's fun," Pullins said. "It's almost like a bonding experience."
The Cultural Center is named after Charles E. Brown, the center's longest standing director. He's still alive, but while at ISU he began a number of programs and expanded student-retention efforts.
"He really has a heart for the students," Reed said. "He used to drive back and forth to Indy just to get students to and from home when they didn't have transportation. It speaks to his dedication to making students feel that this was their home away from home."
She added, "He was a pillar to the students in the community here, so they named the center after him."
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
