Creating a unique garden for Eva

As visitors exit CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Terre Haute, they are greeted with a unique mural.
It is entitled Eva’s Peace Garden, dedicated to Eva Kor, the museum’s founder and a survivor of the Holocaust. The museum unveiled the mural, located in the parking lot across from the museum’s main doors, last week.
“Eva always wanted to have a garden at the museum. She had a garden at home, but never had a garden at the museum because we just don’t have the space to plant a garden, so the next best thing was to do a mural,” said Troy Fears, executive director of the garden.
“It is full of different flowers and there are 11 hidden words in the mural. Those words deal with what our mission is at CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center on a daily basis — hope, healing, acceptance, forgiveness — which are hard to find because your path to forgiveness or to hope and healing is not necessarily easy, so we didn’t want the words to be easy to find,” Fears said.
“It is a great addition to the public art space in Terre Haute. So after learning and knowing Eva’s story, visitors can see the mural, having some hope and can leave with a smile,” Fears said.
Fears said the museum plans to “create a worksheet for students to be able to find the words and we expect the mural to be a great place for group photos and selfies, so we expect it can really help in getting Eva’s message out there,” Fears said.
Terre Haute artist Becky Hochhalter said she painted many flowers, but one specific flower — the lilac — was a favor of Eva Kor.
“Lilacs were Eva’s favorite and the blue butterfly that is on the lilac bush represents Eva,” Hochhalter said. “She wore that color blue a lot, kinda associated with Holocaust survivors.
“I wanted the butterfly with the lilac bush and one of the words — forgiveness — which is what Eva talked about a lot, is hidden in that lilac bush, so that is all a nod to Eva,” Hochhalter said.
One of the words is part of the garden’s name — Eva’s Peace Garden.
“Some words are easier to find than others, but I didn’t want anyone to walk away and say I couldn’t find one word. One word is not hidden, which is the word ‘peace’ which is in plain sight,” Hochhalter said.
“There is symbolism in a lot of things about the mural. Some people’s journey to peace and healing is not easy and so they have to seek it out and that path (in the mural) represents that journey leading into the distance, the journey to peace, healing and forgiveness. The arch is a rough wooden arch and represents the rough life that Holocaust survivors have led. It is not perfect but has been made it into something beautiful,” she said.
Hochhalter said the mural is special to her as former long-time neighbors — Walter Summer and his wife, Louise — were Holocaust survivors. Both are now deceased.
“Walter volunteered at the Holocaust museum...and knowing what wonderful people they were, this was for them and all survivors,” Hochhalter said.
Eva’s Peace Garden was funded in part through the city of Terre Haute’s mini mural program, started in 2021. The peace garden was the fourth mural through the program and the second for Hochhalter, who also painted a Stiffy Green mural in the city’s downtown.
The city pays up to $750 for an 8-foot by 8-foot mural, said Sherri Wright, associate director of Arts Illiana, which administers the mural program for the city. Four other murals are planned for this year, Wright said, including at Collett Park, Terre Haute Community Theater, Little Bear Coffee Co. and at The Verve.
If a venue wants a bigger sized mural, the venue then pays the difference, Wright said.
The peace garden was painted on aluminum sign panels.
“I have painted on those several times,” including a mural at Deming Park’s train station, using UV-rated mural acrylic paint and a marine UV clear coat that is applied over the mural, Hochhalter said.
“All of that is meant to be out in the sun or rain or whatever happens,” she said, adding it took about three weeks to complete the mural.
“It took me longer than expected but I wanted the details to be perfect. I always like for people to see more than what first meets the eye when you see it from a distance,” Hochhalter said. “When people come up to it close, I want to them to find more there, so I put a lot of time in the details and the hidden words.”
The museum is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
