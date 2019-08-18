Creating 'a great place to live and work'

Kristin Craig is unlike any Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce president who came before her. Now, a little more than a month into her tenure, she’s already looking to take the chamber to places it’s never been.
Craig, a 2003 graduate of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, will reveal a community plan today developed in conjunction with Terre Haute, Vigo County and RJL Solutions, a local lobbying and public relations firm.
The plan will offer a comprehensive vision for what the community has said it wants to become and one that will necessitate a change in how the Chamber views its mission of synergy among area businesses.
“We are going to have to change and adapt to execute that plan,” Craig said. “And we will, because we are going to be living that plan every day.”
When Craig joined the Chamber as a part-timer working to put together a periodic newsletter in 2003, Chambers of Commerce around the country largely served as networking agents for business professionals.
But with the rise of social media and the increasing ease with which people could connect with others on their own, chambers had to find a new niche to fill.
“When I started I’d say we were still pretty old school in that we had our golf outings and our other events, but they were all things that focused on networking,” Craig said. “But now the world has changed.
“People can connect on their own. They don’t have to go join a group or get a membership to some organization. So, over time, it was important that we took more of a role in business and community developments areas.”
Craig said that’s why being involved in the development of a community plan has been important, as she and the chamber intend to become the pivot point for all things growth.
“We are already a central hub organization, whether it’s because the make-up of our board or because of our 700 member businesses, we are uniquely positioned to leverage that and move our community forward,” Craig said.
Rick Burger, a member of the Chamber’s board of directors and district manager for Duke Energy, said he’s excited to see what Craig and her staff can accomplish with the new plan and believes there is no one better suited to take the challenge head on.
“Kristin has done nothing but learn and grow since she came to the Chamber however many years ago,” Burger said. “I’m excited to see her take on this challenge and excited to see a new, young leader step forward in Terre Haute. And so moving forward I think she and her fellow leaders of tomorrow are going to bring in new opportunities and better the community.
“I’m fortunate enough to work for a company that allows me to volunteer a lot of my time while others work to keep the lights on. I’m on the board of 14 organizations. So let me tell you, I believe in this Chamber or I wouldn’t be here.”
Along with being recognized locally as one of 2016’s Wabash Valley 12 Under 40, Craig was this year named by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives as one of the Top 40 Under 40.
The award recognizes young professionals that have demonstrated significant success in their career as well as having made noteworthy contributions to their community. Each award recipient was judged on their impact on the chamber industry and their community.
Brian Kooistra, chairman of the Chamber’s board of directors and chief operating officer at Garmong Construction Services, said the board of directors has nothing but confidence in Craig and that the national award is only further validation of what is already known locally.
”That award confirms that ... not only do we think a lot of her here locally, but to see here get an award like that nationally only validates our belief in her,” Kooistra said. “Something like that not only reflect positively on her and the chamber, but on our community as a whole.”
Craig is the first woman to serve as president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and said it’s a great source of pride.
“I have three daughters, and to see their pride in me ... I hadn’t thought about it too much to be honest,” Craig said. “But to see the pride my daughter’s have had in me and to see their faces is so rewarding.”
And while Craig could talk shop about community plans, marketing and a host of chamber-centric topics all day, she says the most simple way to focus on what really matters in her role is to consider whether or not she is helping create a place where her children would want to stay and start their careers.
“I want my daughters to have pride in this place and feel there are good things happening and is a good place to raise a family,” Craig said.
“And in those moments where I get overwhelmed by all the work and all the noise, I can go back and say it’s all about getting people to understand this is a great place to live and work.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.