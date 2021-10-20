'Created Equal' brings anti-abortion exhibit to ISU

The anti-abortion group Created Equal brought a controversial exhibit featuring graphic photos of aborted fetuses to Indiana State University’s Dede Plaza Wednesday.
The group is conducting a campus and urban tour traveling to six states “to display large signs depicting the gruesome reality of abortion on high school and college campuses to engage students in conversation about this human injustice,” according to an organization news release.
The group spent four hours at ISU, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The goal is “to have civil dialogue to change hearts and minds on abortion,” said Ava Frank, who is part of Created Equal’s external affairs department.
Eight representatives of the organization were on-hand.
“We always start with open ended-questions” to gauge people’s attitudes on abortion, Frank said.
If those individuals are pro-choice, “Our goal is to change their mind on abortion. If not, I think it’s important to have this discussion since these people on campus are our future decision makers,” Frank said. “I think they need to be informed on the topic.”
Created Equal also “brings science and logic behind our stances because abortion is the intentional killing of an innocent human being,” Frank said. “We believe it is always wrong, so we walk them through what they are thinking and hopefully by the end they would agree that abortion is always wrong.”
The group gave out brochures which lists resources for those who may face a crisis pregnancy.
Around noon, some ISU students were critical of the graphic display and expressed their opinions to Created Equal representatives.
“I think it’s disturbing,” said Olivia Chavis, a junior from Elkhart. She also worried that the photos could serve as a trigger and cause trauma for women who may have had miscarriages.
“It could set off someone having a panic or anxiety attack,” Chavis said.
She also expressed her views on abortion to one of the Created Equal representatives.
Afterward, she said in an interview, “Her body, her choice. I don’t think men can quite understand what a woman goes through.”
If a woman decides to have an abortion, that is her right, she said.
If a woman is raped and becomes pregnant, “She has the right to say I don’t feel I can take care of a child,” Chavis said. “If she feels [abortion] is the only way for her to not feel a reminder of what happened to her, then she should have the right to do that.”
Julia Pomfret, an ISU sophomore, said of the exhibit, “I think this group of people coming out here to stop students on their way to class is extremely irresponsible. And I think it’s very disrespectful.”
She added, “I think there is a way to go about putting forth your views, and the way they are doing this is bashing every single person who has ever had to go through something this immense and this tragic in their lives.”
Pomfret said all she wanted to do was go to her next class and “not be approached by someone and asked about abortion and then presented an image that’s very disturbing.”
Those who disagree with Created Equal “are not pro killing babies; we’re more pro-choice, and I don’t think that any of these people understand that,” she said.
Gabriel Anderson, a sophomore from Indianapolis, had a lengthy discussion with one of the Created Equal representatives.
While the group is allowed to come to campus and express its beliefs, “I don’t think a college campus is the best place to do it, just because there is the typical leftist/liberal mindset here,” Anderson said. “I don’t think that’s the best place ... to get people to agree with them.”
Anderson said of his lengthy discussion, “I’m not a close-minded person. I definitely do like to go out and talk to people who think differently than I do. I like to see why they think the way they do and have a constructive yet civil discourse with them.”
ISU put out a sign near the display that stated, “This is protected speech. Your options are to stay and: Listen. Ignore. Participate. Or to Walk Away. Threatening or intimidating conduct will not be tolerated.”
Later in the day, ISU Student Affairs posted on social media that “Created Equal’s presence on campus was not endorsed or sponsored by ISU. It is free speech in a public area and our country’s laws allow this protected speech. If you need someone to talk to, campus resources are available.”
It also emailed a letter to students that stated in part, “We understand that this display may have been troubling or disturbing to you and that you may need someone to talk to.” The letter listed resources on campus, including the dean of students, victim advocate and student counseling center.
According Mark Alesia, director of university communication, the Student Government Association president asked the ISU vice president for student affairs to remind people about the resources available on campus.
The letter and resources also were posted to social media platforms.
According to the Created Equal news release, “With the recent enforcement of Texas’s Heartbeat Law and the announcement of the December hearings for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, we have seen a substantial increase of protestors at our outreaches.”
As of noon, Ava Frank said that interactions had been “really civil. Not all campuses are like that.”
She also said that “already a few people have changed their mind on abortion,” and others who disagreed with the group “were happy they got to have this conversation and left thinking more about the issue,” Frank said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
