Multiple weather-related crashes stopped traffic on Interstate 70 several times Monday as a winter storm pushed into the Wabash Valley.
With heavy snowfall expected to continue Monday night and into Tuesday, police continue to ask the public to stay home and not travel until the storm passes and roads are cleared.
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police reported crashes that closed the interstate at various points in the Putnamville district.
A crash involving two semi tractor trailers and a pickup truck was among the collisions in Clay County at the eastbound 18-mile marker.
Three crashes stopped traffic near the 37-mile marker in Putnam County, and multiple crashes shut down I-70 westbound at the 45-mile marker in Putnam County.
Ames said troopers in the Putnamville district — which includes Clay, Vigo, Putnam, Parke Vermillion and Sullivan counties — were busy Monday with weather-related calls. Troopers assisted 14 motorists and responded to 13 property damage crashes, 10 slide-offs and three personal injury crashes. The severity of injuries have not been reported.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said his deputies worked very few snow-related incidents on local roads Monday.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps posted on Facebook that high winds were causing “serious drifting of snow, especially on the east/west bound roads and highways. Vision is zero at times.”
Phelps warned that first responders will be delayed getting to scenes. “There are some areas that we cannot get through due to the drifting,” Phelps posted.
