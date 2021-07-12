The identity of a motorist who died July 8 in a single-car crash has been released by police.
Dalton Richey, 26, of Vigo County, died in the crash near U.S. 41 and Indiana 63, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
Original post: 11:14 p.m. July 8, 2021
One person died early Thursday in a single-car crash near the U.S. 41/Indiana 63 split north of Maple Avenue.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said city police initially responded to the crash, which occurred at 2:54 a.m. They found the car had left the road and struck some trees. It was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.
The sheriff’s department is handling the death investigation.
More information will be released when possible, Plasse said.
