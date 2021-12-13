Crash sends one to hospital by helicopter

A one-vehicle accident about 3:35 p.m. Monday on Putnam County Road 650 West near U.S. 40 sent one person to the hospital via helicopter.
Indiana State Police said preliminary investigation showed Sharon Brown, 78, of Reelsville, was driving a 2012 Mazda on County Road 650 West and was southbound near U.S. 40 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete bridge. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.
Brown, who was not wearing her seat belt, was pinned between the steering wheel and windshield.
Brown was taken to an Indiana hospital via Lifeline helicopter for a complaint of pain throughout her entire body.
She was cited for no seatbelt, police said.
Troopers were assisted by Putnam County deputies, Reelsville Volunteer Fire Department, Lifeline IU and Curtis Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.