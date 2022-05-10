Crash on U.S. 40 sends one to Indy hospital by air

One person was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries after an accident about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 40 near Putnam County Road 475 East.
Injured was Larry S. Brown, 64, of Crawfordsville, according to Indiana State Police.
Troopers and Putnam County deputies learned Brown was driving a 2017 Mack tri-axle truck on U.S. 40 eastbound when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road to the south.
Police said Brown over-corrected to the north and traveled into the median. This caused the vehicle to roll over, coming to a stop on the driver's side. The Greencastle Fire Department extracted Brown from the vehicle.
Brown was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis via Stat Flight.
Also assisting were Putnam County EMS and Curtis Wrecker Service.
