A Terre Haute man who crashed his Toyota Tacoma truck on Tuesday on Old Fort Harrison Avenue was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
A sheriff's deputy reported he was dispatched at 9:47 p.m. to 7485 E. Old Fort Harrison Ave. regarding an accident with entrapment. Fire and medics arrived on scene first and informed the deputy a male was conscious and alert inside his pickup truck.
The truck was in a ditch, having collided head-on with a tree. First responders had to extract the driver, later identified as Kenneth Graham, 74.
Graham was flown by Lifeline to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Police reported responders found empty and full beer cans, and Graham admitted to drinking a few beers while on his way home, but said he swerved to miss a deer.
Graham was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
No update on his status in the hospital was available on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.