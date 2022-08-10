Crash on Indiana 641 kills Terre Haute man

A crash this afternoon claimed the life of a Terre Haute man, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
About 12:47 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Indiana 641 near Woodsmall Road.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed an SUV driven by 72-year-old Dr. Noaman Botros was eastbound on Indiana 641 and for unknown reasons left the roadway and then struck a concrete bridge support.
Botros was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
