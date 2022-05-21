Crash on I-70 in Vigo County claims life of driver

Indiana State Police said one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident about 6:55 p.m. Friday on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
Troopers responded to the area of Interstate 70 eastbound near the two-mile marker, where preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when it left the roadway for an undetermined reason, ISP said in a news release.
The truck ran off the south side of the highway and struck a large tree. The impact caused fatal injuries to the driver. There were no passengers in the pickup.
Identification was not yet available on Saturday. Once positive identification has been made and family has been notified, the driver’s name will be released, police said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.
Assisting agencies included Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Trans Care, Sugar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Vigo County Coroner’s Office and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.
